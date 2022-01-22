Film Review: MARTE UM (MARS ONE): A Family Film Inspiring Mutual Respect and Hope [Sundance 2022]

Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead go way down the rabbit hole in their new film, “Something In The Dirt,” one of the big standout films from the Sundance Film Festival. A pandemic brainchild of necessity—what can we shoot during the pandemic which is relatively inexpensive but still doable, so we don’t lose our marbles and can stay artistic—“Something In The Dirt” is a trippy, DIY, sci-fi-ish film about a pair of loser (played by the two filmmakers themselves) dudes in dystopic Los Angeles who stumble upon the unexplainable. They experience and witness a strange, inexplicable phenomenon in their apartments. Unsure of what they’ve seen—perhaps something supernatural, otherworldly, perhaps something scientifically reality-warping, all borne from some odd quartz rock—the pair, who aren’t friends but live in the same apartment complex, becoming bonded by this experience. Freaked out, but jazzed by the weird adrenaline hit of it all, they decide to make a documentary to try and chronicle the strange phenomenon (along the way, there’s also a meta-leveled documentary within the movie about the documentary the characters are making that further adds to the intrigue, humor, and mystery).

