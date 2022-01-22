ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film Review: MARTE UM (MARS ONE): A Family Film Inspiring Mutual Respect and Hope [Sundance 2022]

By David McDonald
film-book.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarte Um (Mars One) (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Gabriel Martins, starring Rejane Faria, Carlos Francisco, Juan Pablo Sorin, Camilla Damião, and Cícero Lucas. Personal goals and ambition collide with outside events that force members of a lower-middle...

film-book.com

Comments / 0

Related
film-book.com

Film Review: WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD: Julianne Moore is Oscar Nomination Worthy in Leisurely Paced Drama [Sundance 2022]

When You Finish Saving the World (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Jay O. Sanders, Billy Bryk, Alisha Boe, Jack Justice, Eleonore Hendricks, Catherine Haun, Annacheska Brown, Sara Anne, Marika Rose Sayers, Calhoun Koenig, Colin Miller, Adrian Mackenzie, Laura-Love Tode, Mimi Fletcher and Jordyn Aurora Aquino.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Review: Martika Ramirez Escobar’s Joyful, Emotional Film Explores The Power Of ‘80s Action Films [Sundance]

Films can be a form of escapism. Sitting down in a dark cinema with a big screen and great sound immerses you in the action playing out in front of you. And in the best films, it feels as if you’ve been teleported to the world on screen. In her often strange, but ultimately moving feature directorial debut, “Leonor Will Never Die,” Martika Ramirez Escobar explores that specific aspect of storytelling to showcase the power of cinema and filmmaking to thrill audiences but also to potentially heal.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: FRESH: Faux Finish to a Derivative Grand Guignol Hybrid [Sundance 2022]

FRESH (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Mimi Cave, starring Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Andrea Bang, Charlotte Le Bon, Brett Dier, Dayo Okeniyi, Jojo T. Gibbs, Frances Leigh, Arghavan Jenati, Lachlan Quarmby, and Sunghee Lapell. FRESH is an unsavory stew that disappoints...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
film-book.com

Film Review: WATCHER: Maika Monroe Stars in a Routine Stalker Film [Sundance 2022]

Watcher (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Chloe Okuno and starring Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut, Daniel Nuta, Madalina Anea and Stefan Iancu. When Maika Monroe appeared in the 2014 independent horror film, It Follows, she received terrific critical...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

2022 Sundance Film Festival Video Review – Emergency

With a talented young cast and skilled directing, Emergency makes a great impression during its Sundance Film Festival debut. Join critic EJ Moreno as he breaks down what makes the new Carey Williams film so impressive. Watch the review below, and be sure to follow us on YouTube for more...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Reviews#Brazilian
dailyutahchronicle.com

Sundance: Gabriel Martins’ ‘Marte Um (Mars One)’ is Rated T for Tender

Gabriel Martins’ “Marte Um (Mars One)” made its festival debut at Sundance on Thursday, Jan. 20. The film follows Tércia (Rejane Faria), Wellington (Carlos Francisco), Eunice (Camilla Damião) and Devinho Martins (Cícero Lucas) — a Black family of four living in poverty on the outskirts of a major Brazilian city after the election of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. The family navigates their relationships and personal narratives against the backdrop of economic scarcity and political unrest.
SUNDANCE, UT
film-book.com

The Animation Podcast Ep. 150: HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA Review, THE CUPHEAD SHOW Trailer, SHENMUE THE ANIMATION Reaction, & More

The Animation Podcast is an official podcast of FilmBook. The Animation Podcast is an animation news podcast on the latest animation movie news and animation television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Ephraim Birney discusses that breaking United States and international news. Shownotes. Top News Stories (1:37) Marvel / DC...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: MIJA: The Up Close and Personal Triumph of an Anchor Babe [Sundance 2022]

Mija (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Isabel Castro, starring Jacks Haupt and Doris Muñoz. Mija is an unvarnished look at a slice of life of its hero, Doris Muñoz, a natural citizen among many undocumented immigrants, some of whom are family members. This documentary focuses on Doris’ family as well as her career.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
theplaylist.net

‘Something In The Dirt’: Benson & Moorhead Talk Their Trippy, “Down The Rabbit Hole” Film, ‘Moon Knight’ & More [Sundance]

Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead go way down the rabbit hole in their new film, “Something In The Dirt,” one of the big standout films from the Sundance Film Festival. A pandemic brainchild of necessity—what can we shoot during the pandemic which is relatively inexpensive but still doable, so we don’t lose our marbles and can stay artistic—“Something In The Dirt” is a trippy, DIY, sci-fi-ish film about a pair of loser (played by the two filmmakers themselves) dudes in dystopic Los Angeles who stumble upon the unexplainable. They experience and witness a strange, inexplicable phenomenon in their apartments. Unsure of what they’ve seen—perhaps something supernatural, otherworldly, perhaps something scientifically reality-warping, all borne from some odd quartz rock—the pair, who aren’t friends but live in the same apartment complex, becoming bonded by this experience. Freaked out, but jazzed by the weird adrenaline hit of it all, they decide to make a documentary to try and chronicle the strange phenomenon (along the way, there’s also a meta-leveled documentary within the movie about the documentary the characters are making that further adds to the intrigue, humor, and mystery).
MOVIES
film-book.com

FilmBookCast Ep. 169 – MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7 & 8 Delayed, KNIVES OUT 2 Eyeing Late 2022 Release, GODZILLA Joining Apple TV+, & More

FilmBookCast is the official podcast of FilmBook. FilmBookCast is an entertainment news podcast on the latest movie and television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Chris Banks discusses that breaking Hollywood news. In FilmBookCast Ep. 169, Chris looks at movie previews including: The Sky Is Everywhere, Expired, and Moon Manor....
MOVIES
film-book.com

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage with Changes for Live-Action SNOW WHITE Film

Peter Dinklage’s Criticism of Snow White Gets Response from Disney. Peter Dinklage has spoken up about his reservations regarding remaking Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Disney has responded. Disney was originally in the process of remaking the beloved 1937 cartoon Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs when...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: 892: John Boyega Shines in Meaningful but Familiar Bank Robbery Story [Sundance 2022]

892 (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Abi Damaris Corbin and starring John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Michael Kenneth Williams, Connie Britton, Jeffrey Donovan, Olivia Washington, London Covington, Robb Derringer, Carmine Giovinazzo, Kate Burton, Albert Kong, Elise Neal, Kelli Dawn Hancock, Mel Fair, Keith Ewell, Miriam Silverman and Shannon Walsh.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Maika is a flawed family film that has plenty of energy and charm but not enough innovation: Sundance Film Festival Review

Maika tells the story of Hung (Truong Phu), an 8-year old boy who is grieving over the loss of his mother who had died almost a year ago due to a severe illness. One would think that this type of emotional baggage is bad enough. However, it not only rains but it pours. His best friend is moving away, the family is in massive debt, his relationship with his father (Ngoc Tuong) is distant and greedy landowners are bullying the family into selling their apartment in order to build a new complex.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hatching’ (‘Pahanhautoja’): Film Review | Sundance 2022

More often than not in classic dark fairy tales, mothers are notable by their absence, frequently making way for sinister stepmothers. By contrast, in Finnish director Hanna Bergholm’s compellingly creepy first feature, Hatching, the syrupy sweet mother is a suffocating presence; her fixation with creating a pristine picture of domestic harmony instead contributes to the birth of a monster. A highly original coming-of-age thriller in which a troubled pre-adolescence sparks a horrifically physical war between the ego and the id, this body-horror nightmare explores what happens to the maternal instinct when love is replaced by an unnatural obsession with perfection. Premiering...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy