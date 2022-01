An officer with the Annapolis Police Department has been fired following an off duty arrest at his home in connection with domestic-related assault charges. Dwight Anthony Forsythe, 26, of Odenton, was taken into custody after the incident on January 15, 2022. He has been accused of assaulting his spouse, Tara Matthews, with whom he shared the residence on Hammonds Branch Road. Forsythe is facing several charges, including first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was initially held without bond, but was later released on his own recognizance, according to court records.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO