Actor sued for alleged homophobic and anti-Semitic assault in Santa Monica restaurant

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KNX) — The comedic actor Peter Dante has been named in a lawsuit filed by a man who alleged he was called an “old Jew” and a “sissy” before being chased around a Santa Monica restaurant earlier this month.

The plaintiff, Scott Burns, alleged assault, defamation, slander, and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress by the Water Boy actor in his suit in L.A. County Superior Court on Thursday. He is seeking $1.5 million in damages.

On Jan. 3, shortly after 5 p.m., Burns said he went to Lares, a Mexican restaurant on Pico Boulevard. Burns is elderly and has heart disease — he consequently entered the establishment through it’s rear door due to COVID-19 safety rules, and was directed to his table after having his temperature taken and showing his proof-of-vaccination card.

Burns said Dante was “purposefully blocking” the area he needed to traverse in order to reach his table. Although Burns said he excused himself in passing by the actor, Danta began “verbally assaulting” him and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, the suit stated.

Dante proceeded to ask Burns personal questions, and dismissed the plaintiff’s answers as “stupid,” according to the complaint.

"Plaintiff was humiliated in the small space in front of the staff whom he knows well and the other diners," the suit states.

Burns reportedly asked Dante to stop addressing him, which the defendant allegedly ignored. He then called Burns a “sissy” and asked him if he was going to “do anything about it,” according to the suit. Burns replied that he did not want to fight the actor.

Dante then insulted Burns’ appearance, the suit stated, and made anti-Semitic remarks, describing the plaintiff as an “old Jew” with a “Jew nose.”

Dante then approached Burns’ table and stood over him in a menacing posture, according to the suit. Burns said he felt he was about to be attacked, and told the wait staff he would be leaving the restaurant.

Dante then yelled, “See sissy running away,” according to the suit. He then chased Burns around a table, at which point the plaintiff called the police.

The restaurant owner’s daughter reportedly attempted to intervene. She stood between Dante and Burns, and told the former, “Pay your bill and get out. You’re out of here.”

Dante eventually left the restaurant.

Burns said he was humiliated by the incident and believed his reputation was damaged. He said he has continued to have nightmares as well as a feeling of apprehension when he is in public places.

