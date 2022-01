The Notes app is even better in iOS 15 because you can now use tags in your notes to keep all your lists, important memos, and other notes organized. You can think of tags in Notes kind of like social media hashtags. They are keywords with the "#" symbol in front of them that allow you to easily search the Notes app — like #shopping or #gaming. You can create, delete, rename, and even add tags to multiple notes at once, all from the Notes app.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO