NHL

Flyers losing streak extends to 11 after 6-3 loss to Sabres

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

It was a day for breaking streaks — but not for the Flyers, whose skid extended to 11 with their 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres, who are 13-21-7, had not won at home since Nov. 26. Helped by Flyers penalties and their power play unit, which went three-for-four,...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

newyorkcitynews.net

Flyers face Kings, hope to snap record losing streak at unlucky 13

The Philadelphia Flyers are moving forward -- with as much positivity as possible -- amid the longest winless stretch in club history. Ending that 13-game slide might not be easy against the Los Angeles Kings, who are off to a strong start on their longest road swing of the season.
NHL
