Flyers losing streak extends to 11 after 6-3 loss to Sabres

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are on track for their worst season in franchise history. The Flyers are on a 13-game losing streak. It’s the longest losing streak since the team’s inception in 1967. The Flyers are already the first team in NHL history with a pair of 10-game losing streaks within the first 40 games of the season. Flyers chairman Dave Scott apologized on Wednesday for the state of the state of the franchise. He says the Comcast Spectacor ownership will not sell the team.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO