Logan County, WV

16 year old arrested for post office robbery

By Anna King
 6 days ago

LOGAN CO., WV (WOWK) – A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a Logan County Post Office robbery.

Logan County officials received a call following the Clothier Post Office being broken into. An employee told officers his personal items and residential packages were stolen.

Officers used the post office’s tracking app to track the stolen packages to a nearby home. After the homeowner gave officer’s permission to search the home, it was discovered the items were stolen by a 16-year-old male who also lived in the home.

The 16-year-old confessed to the crimes and is now awaiting charges.

