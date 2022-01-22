ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Brian Laundrie tried deceiving police with text messages after Gabby Petito’s death, FBI says

By Justin Schecker, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUL1w_0dt8Utmr00

TAMPA ( WFLA ) – Gabby Petito’s parents met with agents at the FBI Tampa field office on Thursday before the FBI shared its findings that the only person of interest in the investigation — Brian Laundrie — was involved in their daughter’s tragic death.

“The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider of the FBI Denver Division. “The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world.”

Another major revelation from the FBI’s final update on the investigation is that they discovered “written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death” in the notebook recovered near his remains in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Brian Laundrie’s notebook: Gabby Petito’s fiancé claimed responsibility for her death, FBI says

After Petito’s death, FBI agents said they found several text messages between Laundrie and Petito’s phones.

“The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive,” the FBI said.

The FBI has been the lead agency investigating the Petito case for several months now. Petito was found dead in Wyoming about a week after she was reported missing by concerned family members who had not heard from her since the end of August. Petito and Laundrie were on a road trip out west at the time.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by family members who said they lost communication with her and were not getting answers from Laundrie’s family . The FBI said it started investigating on Sept. 12 and launched a search for Petito. On Sept. 19, the FBI announced that authorities recovered Petito’s remains at a camping area in Wyoming’s Bridger Teton National Forrest. That was three weeks after her last known communication.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue ruled Petito’s death a homicide and determined the cause of death was “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation.”

“Unfortunately this is only one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence,” Dr. Blue said after releasing the autopsy findings.

Gabby Petito’s parents unveil new tattoos designed by daughter

Laundrie returned home to North Port without Petito on Sept. 1, according to police. The FBI said he used Petito’s debit card while he was driving back to Florida from Wyoming. A federal arrest warrant was later issued for Laundrie in connection with the use of her card. By that time, Laundrie’s parents reported their son missing to police in North Port, Florida.

After an extensive month-long search at the park where he told his parents he went hiking, the FBI announced they located what appeared to be Laundrie’s remains and personal belongings , including the notebook with the written confession.

The Sarasota County Medical examiner confirmed the remains belonged to Laundrie and said he died by self-inflicted gunshot.

Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s son dies at 26: ‘Such a bright light’

As the FBI closes this high-profile case, agents revealed they also found a revolver near Laundrie’s remains.

“We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case,” Petito family attorney Richard Stafford said in a statement. “The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby.”

In memory of their daughter, Petito’s parents have formed a foundation, the mission of which is to help find missing people and support organizations assisting domestic violence victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Edward Paul Potter, of Bradley, pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge today, January 26, 2022. According to court information, a search was performed at Potter’s home in Bradley, WV on December 1, 2020. During the search, law enforcement officers found over 50 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture worth […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man pleads guilty to selling methamphetamine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to court documents, Andrew Daniel Sprinkle, 34, admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant on two separate occasions in September 2020. Court documents also stated that on September 21, 2020, ha admitted to being in possession of a handgun when he sold the methamphetamine. Sprinkle was not allowed to […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
WVNS

Beckley man sentenced to prison for felony gun charge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Devin I. Cresce, 25, of Beckley, was sentenced to five years in prison for the felony crime of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Court documents said on December 29, 2020, police officers were patrolling on Rt. 19 near the Fayette/Raleigh […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Chain of scam calls reported in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, a series of potential scam calls are going across the Mercer County area. The scam calls reportedly begin with an unsolicited phone call from a local number that is actually located somewhere else. The scams vary from each call but Mercer County Sheriff’s Department […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
WVNS

Fayette County man sentenced to prison for conspiracy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – On January 18, 2022, Brandon A. Buckland, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for the felony crime of conspiracy. According to court documents, on July 16, 2020, officers responded to a burglary at a home on Legends Highway. The investigation of the burglary determined that […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Victim identified after shooting at Pepperidge Apartments

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 23-year-old male is dead after a shooting in Princeton on Wednesday, January 27, 2022. According to Mercer County Chief Deputy, Alan Christian, Jaydon Wayne Brown, of Princeton was found with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk near Pepperidge Apartments on Britton Avenue in Princeton. The call came in around 7:00 p.m. Chief […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police#Domestic Violence#Missing Person#Wfla#Special Agent#The Fbi Denver Division#The Carlton Reserve
WVNS

Summers County Sheriff’s Department asks residents to take animal concerns to animal control

HINTON WV, (WVNS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is asking people with animal problems to call Summers County Animal Control. Deputies said the station has been overwhelmed with calls from residents concerned about the county’s animal population. Chief Deputy Tim Adkins said people need to call animal control before coming to the sheriff’s department […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Report shows West Virginia ranked 4th for workers with outdoor jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks West Virginia in the Top-5 for states with the most people working outdoor jobs. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just under 4 percent of Americans are employed in outdoor jobs. The most common outdoor jobs being worked […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit about infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) –A four-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was set to arrive in Pittsburgh to push his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and efforts […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNS

Governor Justice eliminates Worker’s Compensation Old Fund deficit

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – During last night’s State of the State address, Governor Jim Justice announced that the Worker’s Compensation Old fund’s deficit of $3.5 billion has been replaced with a net positive balance. In 2005, the Worker’s Compensation Old Fund had a deficit of $3.5 billion. During this time, a special session of the […]
POLITICS
WVNS

West Virginia Poison Center urges COVID-19 test kit safety

CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – With more and more Covid-19 test kits making their way into homes across the United States, there are safety precautions to be aware of when using them. More people in West Virginia will soon have access to test kits, due to free ones being shipped to thousands of homes in the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy