Jujutsu Kaisen has dealt out one of Megumi Fushiguro's best cons in the series yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami's original manga series has not been in the midst of the Culling Game for long, but both Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have found themselves facing off against powerful opponents already. While Yuji had managed to avoid the worst of it and even got some much needed help, Megumi on the other hand has been caught in the tricks and schemes from some of the other curse users who ended up being surprisingly strong.

COMICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO