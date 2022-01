The first three episodes of Peacemaker made their debut on Thursday, showcasing a whole new corner of the DC Comics universe. In addition to continuing the story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), the series features a number of surprising characters, many of whom have ties to the pages of DC. Among them is Adrian Chase / Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), a fellow antihero who views Peacemaker as his best friend, and who has a violent outlook about the world. If the first three episodes are any indication, Peacemaker's approach to Vigilante is a lot more lighthearted than Adrian Chase might traditionally be portrayed in the comics — and while speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the series premiere, Stroma acknowledged as much.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO