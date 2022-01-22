ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable vs. Hornets

 6 days ago

Gallinari (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Brad...

Yardbarker

Hornets Rule Two Players Out, One Questionable vs Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets have announced that starting forward Gordon Hayward will not be available to play in Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers along with Jalen McDaniels (left ankle sprain). Hayward missed two games with right foot discomfort and was deemed questionable for Wednesday's game in Indiana before...
NBA
Yardbarker

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Lakers

The Hornets exploded for 158 points the other night against Indiana. I don't think they'll get that many to fall in tonight's game, especially if Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) is ruled out. This is another chance for the Hornets to prove they are legit contenders in the East on national TV even if LeBron James (knee) doesn't play. The Lakers have struggled lately losing six of their last nine games. Much of that comes from not scoring the ball efficiently as they have averaged 102.7 points per game during that stretch. They need guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor to be able to score it. Although the Hornets may not have a true go-to guy, they have five guys averaging 16 points per game or more. I'll take the Hornets tonight in a close game that goes down to the final minute.
NBA
Brad Rowland
Danilo Gallinari
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets gets brutal Kevin Durant injury update

Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets
Basketball
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma's Mother's Epic Response After Her Son Bought Her A House: "Yup… Slam Dunk… Better Than The One On Embiid."

Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA

