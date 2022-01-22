ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially out Saturday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Saturday against the Kings, Justin Garcia of the...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Cavs star Darius Garland issues bold warning to NBA after beating Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are legitimate threats in the East, and Darius Garland believes they have proven just that after their recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland took down Milwaukee in dominating fashion on Wednesday, winning 115-99 despite Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobb Portis combining for 69 points. The Cavs used a total team effort to surpass the Bucks, with six players scoring in double figures.
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets gets brutal Kevin Durant injury update

Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma's Mother's Epic Response After Her Son Bought Her A House: "Yup… Slam Dunk… Better Than The One On Embiid."

Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
