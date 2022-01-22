Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially out Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA is on notice. The Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the defending NBA champions on Wednesday with a 115-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The point differential was impressive, but it may not have stood out as much as an emphatic slam dunk from Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley over the two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers late Wednesday night, Bucks...
The Cleveland Cavaliers are legitimate threats in the East, and Darius Garland believes they have proven just that after their recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland took down Milwaukee in dominating fashion on Wednesday, winning 115-99 despite Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobb Portis combining for 69 points. The Cavs used a total team effort to surpass the Bucks, with six players scoring in double figures.
LeBron James has been one of the best players in NBA history throughout his career. James entered the NBA as just a teenager and has been spectacular for the entire time he has been in the league. James has been a great scorer for his entire career, and he is very close to a historic milestone.
Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
James Harden made a business decision Tuesday night, wanting no part of Lakers All-Star LeBron James on a pair of breakaway dunks. The Nets would fall 106-96 at Barclays Center with Harden recording a triple-double in the losing effort.
The embattled Los Angeles Lakers got a major boost on Tuesday night, when star big man Anthony Davis returned to the lineup in their 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His line was not spectacular -- eight points, two rebounds, two assists and four blocks -- but his teammates were happy to have him back out there.
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers ground to a half in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with a pair of fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Those fans were quickly ejected from the arena before the game resumed, ending in a victory for the 76ers.
Though they’ve been playing well lately, there’s no doubt that the Mavs could use a roster shakeup. The K&C Masterpiece has concocted a blockbuster trade between the Mavs and the Celtics that would see some big names go both ways.
Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
