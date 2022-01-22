Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Questionable against Minnesota

LeBron James has been one of the best players in NBA history throughout his career. James entered the NBA as just a teenager and has been spectacular for the entire time he has been in the league. James has been a great scorer for his entire career, and he is very close to a historic milestone.
Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
The embattled Los Angeles Lakers got a major boost on Tuesday night, when star big man Anthony Davis returned to the lineup in their 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His line was not spectacular -- eight points, two rebounds, two assists and four blocks -- but his teammates were happy to have him back out there.
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers ground to a half in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with a pair of fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Those fans were quickly ejected from the arena before the game resumed, ending in a victory for the 76ers.
Though they’ve been playing well lately, there’s no doubt that the Mavs could use a roster shakeup. The K&C Masterpiece has concocted a blockbuster trade between the Mavs and the Celtics that would see some big names go both ways.
Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
The Los Angeles Lakers are working hard to improve their roster ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers are still eyeing Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings and have offered a Talen Horton-Tucker package in exchange for the sharpshooter. “League sources...
There has been increased speculation in recent weeks that James Harden is looking to leave the Brooklyn Nets after this season. What began as quiet whispers quickly turned into full-blown, somewhat-corroborated news on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, Harden is seriously exploring the idea of departing New York after this season for a variety of reasons. The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be his preferred landing spot at the moment.
The last time Louisville hired a full-time basketball coach, it landed a proven commodity in Xavier's Chris Mack -- a coach who had guided the Musketeers through their transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with impressive results. He entered the Louisville job with a 68.9% career winning percentage and a record of postseason success. His Xavier teams advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times in his nine seasons there. It seemed like a slam-dunk hire and was graded as such, with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explaining that Mack was "viewed as an A-level candidate" within the industry.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team will welcome Minnesota to Mackey Arena on Thursday night looking for a bounce back win. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff on B1G+. Tim Newton and Courtney (Moses) Delks will have the call for the Purdue Radio...
In an episode published Wednesday, an NBA podcaster offered his take on Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers and last week's report that the Houston Rockets would swap John Wall for Westbrook if it netted them the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick. "Obviously, there are huge, huge -- a lot of...
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nic Claxton (hamstring) is out Wednesday versus the Denver Nuggets. Claxton will sit out the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back after he returned from a two-week absence on Tuesday. Day'Ron Sharpe will likely draw another start at center while LaMarcus Aldridge picks up additional minutes off the bench.
The Broncos have...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
Claxton isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Warriors. Claxton rested during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, but he'll be back in action Saturday. In his return to the court Tuesday, he logged six points and six rebounds in 17 minutes.
