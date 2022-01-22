Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't play Sunday

ATLANTA -- — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his return from a knee injury, Onyeka Okongwu also had 18 off the bench and the Atlanta Hawks recovered from a slow start to beat the struggling Sacramento Kings 121-104 on Wednesday night. The Hawks relied on their backups for...
Led by Bogdan Bogdanovic in his return, a huge push from the bench unit helped the Hawks (22-25) squash the Kings, 121-104, at State Farm Arena Wednesday. Next up, the Hawks will continue their five-game homestand and host the Celtics Friday. ExploreMore from the AJC on the Hawks. Below are...
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic NBA reports that Hawks forward, Bogdan Bogdanović, will remain on a minutes restriction in his second game back from a knee injury. Bogdanovic missed five games due to the injury, but he dropped 18 points in 23 minutes in his first game back on Wednesday. As a result, fantasy players should project that he’d have similar minutes on Friday night when the Hawks host the Celtics.
The Atlanta Hawks welcomed back Bogdan Bogdanovic to their lineup against the Sacramento Kings which meant that they had no player on the injury list. This has not happened since Janury of 2020, two years ago. When he first hit the court Bogdanovic looked a little rusty. He missed his...
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has still not played a game for the franchise this season. There is no doubt that he is likely awaiting a trade from the franchise, and it seems as though the 76ers themselves are figuring out what package is best in return for the star.
LeBron James has been one of the best players in NBA history throughout his career. James entered the NBA as just a teenager and has been spectacular for the entire time he has been in the league. James has been a great scorer for his entire career, and he is very close to a historic milestone.
Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
James Harden made a business decision Tuesday night, wanting no part of Lakers All-Star LeBron James on a pair of breakaway dunks. The Nets would fall 106-96 at Barclays Center with Harden recording a triple-double in the losing effort.
The embattled Los Angeles Lakers got a major boost on Tuesday night, when star big man Anthony Davis returned to the lineup in their 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His line was not spectacular -- eight points, two rebounds, two assists and four blocks -- but his teammates were happy to have him back out there.
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers ground to a half in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with a pair of fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Those fans were quickly ejected from the arena before the game resumed, ending in a victory for the 76ers.
Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
Though they’ve been playing well lately, there’s no doubt that the Mavs could use a roster shakeup. The K&C Masterpiece has concocted a blockbuster trade between the Mavs and the Celtics that would see some big names go both ways.
Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
Comments / 0