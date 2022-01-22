About the Oshkosh Northwestern: Contact information, staff directory

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contact us

Call customer service: 877-424-5048 or email customerservice@thenorthwestern.com.

For information, questions or to give us story ideas: Call 920-235-7700 and select option 2 or email oshkoshnews@thenorthwestern.com.

Report corrections: Our goal is to promptly correct errors. Email us at oshkoshnews@thenorthwestern.com. Please describe the error, where you saw it and either the date and page number or the web address.

To place an ad: Call 888-774-7744, email GWMSalesCenter@gannett.com or visit our Classifieds Self Service portal.

To place an obituary: Call 866-643-9326, email oshkoshobits@thenorthwestern.com or visit our Obituary Self Service portal.

To submit a letter to the editor, click here or email oshkoshletters@thenorthwestern.com.

For more information, visit our Help Center.

Newsroom directory

OSHKOSH NORTHWESTERN STAFF

Bremen Keasey, local government watchdog reporter

Katy Macek, business reporter

USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN STAFF

Rhonda Clark, producer

Lynne Fort, producer/reporter

Larry Gallup, digital news director

Mark Treinen, news director

Comments / 0

