3. MATCHING WITS

The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago
ROGER STEINMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LaFleur and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (above) both did their best to extinguish the storyline that the longtime friends’ relationship has become strained — to put it mildly — following the 49ers’ interest in Rodgers during the offseason. There are those inside Lambeau Field who are convinced that the 49ers tampered with Rodgers, and if you want to dismiss the frosty postgame handshake between two guys who’ve worked together in three different places and known each other for going on two decades, go ahead. That’s exactly what Shanahan and LaFleur want you to do.

“Matt’s my guy. Matt and I are totally good,” Shanahan said early in the week. “I was (expletive) after that game because of how that game just ended. That was a tough one. It took a while to get over, but we’re good. I talk to Matt a lot. He’s done a hell of a job this year. I’ve been real happy for him. But that stops this week.”

Said LaFleur: “We’re very close friends, certainly a guy that I respect as much as anybody in this profession. Not only just for the opportunities that he provided for myself, my family — shoot, my brother wouldn’t be where he is today either without the help from Kyle. He’s a guy that we learned a lot of ball from, and I think that’s the thing that I respect the most from him is not only how he treated us but how he educated us in the game of football. He is a savant in that regard. It’s a little bittersweet when you’re playing guys that you have a lot of respect for, certainly when you’re playing against them you want to beat anybody, doesn’t matter who it is across the sidelines.”

Whatever their relationship is now, on game day, it’s not like they’ll go mano-a-mano as play-callers. Rather, it’ll be LaFleur going against 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Shanahan matching wits with Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry. And by Barry’s own admission, Shanahan has gotten the better of defenses he’s been a part of lately — save for the Week 3 matchup between the teams. And even in that game, the 49ers still put up 28 points, were 4-for-4 scoring touchdowns in the red zone and converted 7 of 11 third-down situations.

Before coming to Green Bay, Barry was on the Rams staff, where Shanahan got the better of their defenses repeatedly. (Shanahan took over in San Francisco in 2017, the same year Barry started coaching the Rams’ linebackers under head coach Sean McVay.) Since the start of the 2017 season, Shanahan’s teams are 7-3 against the Rams and have won six straight including sweeping the season series this year.

For a Packers defense that peaked near midseason and has been inconsistent since, this is the Xs and Os matchup to watch.

“We didn't have much success until earlier in the year when we played ‘em. Shoot, that was the first time that I had any success against Kyle. My last two years in L.A. we had zero success against the Niners,” Barry confessed. “A lot of times you can get a bead on an offensive play caller just by (looking at), ‘OK, this is what he does, against 3-4 teams, this is what he does against 4-3 teams, this is what he does against teams that play a lot of man, this is what he does against teams that play a lot of zone.' But really, really good offensive play callers like Kyle is, they don't give you that. They keep you guessing.

“I don't want to say every single game is a brand new game plan, but that’s the way defending him, that’s the way he makes it feel. And I think that’s what makes him so good and so special at what he does. He’s going to keep you guessing, especially in the run game. That’s where it relies on us being disciplined. We have to get the call, get lined up, we’ve got to whip a block and we’ve got to tackle.”

Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
