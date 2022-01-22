ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2. FAST START = PLAYOFF SUCCESS?

The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lxw1k_0dt8TS7900
DUANE BURLESON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Speaking of oversimplifications, try this one on for size: In the Packers’ two playoff victories under head coach Matt LaFleur — over Seattle in 2019 and over the Rams last year — they never trailed, building leads of 21-3 and 28-10 over the Seahawks and 16-3 and 25-10 over the Rams. In their two playoff losses under LaFleur — to the 49ers in the 2019 NFC title game and to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s, they never led, falling behind 27-0 in San Francisco and 28-10 to Tom Brady and the Bucs.

“Obviously, you’d like to start fast,” LaFleur acknowledged, stating the obvious. “It’s hard when you’re talking about this time of year because you’re playing great football teams. If you get behind the 8-ball early, it makes it very, very challenging to come back and win a football game.”

If you throw out the Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions in their meaningless regular-season finale, the Packers have lost 11 other games under LaFleur in three years. In six of them, they fell behind early and never led.

“We just have to make each possession count and don’t come out flat like what we have in some playoff games against them in the past,” Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams said. “You’ve got to come out firing. You’ve got to throw everything you got at them and not hold anything back. We know what type of team they are, but we’ve won the last two (regular-season matchups with the 49ers) and we kind of have a pretty good rhythm with that.

“They aren’t going to lay down and let us win a third in a row, but to a certain extent, we have their number right now. It’s just about being on top of everything and having that intensity, that urgency that we’ve been lacking in some of the earlier parts of these games.”

The Packers’ track record this season in the first quarter doesn’t look promising. They scored just 51 first-quarter points all season — opponents outscored them in the opening 15 minutes, 84-51 — and in 17 regular-season games, all they had to show for their opening drives were three field goals (at San Francisco on Sept. 26, at Minnesota on Nov. 21 and vs. Minnesota on Jan. 2) and three touchdowns (vs. Detroit on Sept. 20, vs. Washington on Oct. 24 and at Detroit on Jan. 9). Their other 11 opening drives ended in nine punts and a missed field-goal attempt.

Opponents’ opening possessions led to six touchdowns and two field goals, along with six punts and three turnovers on downs.

“A fast start is always big, especially in the playoffs,” Packers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “Being at home, you want to get your crowd going. They’re already going to be loud early in the game, we know that. But if you can get a lead and make some huge plays defensively and offensively and get off to a fast start and get the other teams on their heels, that’s huge. The momentum is huge and that will only just help us.”

Perhaps the Packers’ most interesting rollercoaster game of the season came against the 49ers in Week 3, when they got out to a 17-0 lead, gave up the lead at 28-27 with 37 seconds left when the Niners drove 75 yards in 2 minutes, and then won the game on Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal as time expired after Rodgers moved the Packers 42 yards and into field-goal position in the blink of an eye.

“It’s more or less the mentality that, not necessarily knowing how it’s going to get done, just the belief that it’s going to get done,” LaFleur said. “Ultimately, we’ve got to go out there, we’ve got to play our best ball. I’ve said it too many times probably now. This is just a very well coached team, a very tough and physical team, and they’re explosive in every phase of the game. It’s going to be so important for us just to be able to go out there and everybody playing their role and doing the best job possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

It Sounds Like the Raiders Have Settled on the Head Coach They Hope to Hire

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is a lot of momentum building toward Josh McDaniels becoming the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. “It’s hard to imagine Josh McDaniels would take this interview unless he believed he was getting the job,” Rapoport said on Thursday. “[And] it’s hard to imagine the Raiders would interview him unless they believed he was taking it.”
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Seahawks#Rams#American Football#Nfc#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#The Detroit Lions
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders could land big-name DC under Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow. With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NFL
Complex

5 Teams That Could Trade for Aaron Rodgers

The NFC Divisional Round ended with the top-seeded Packers shocked as the 49ers left Lambeau Field victorious. A few hours later, the Packers’ 13-4 regular-season was a distant memory. Attention immediately turned to the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 38-year-old Rodgers is likely weeks away from winning...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars decide on new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Featured On Bengals Injury Report Today

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mike McCarthy News

Despite rumors about his future with the team, Mike McCarthy will remain the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports broke the news just moments ago. McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in the regular season, but they ultimately...
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy