2. FAST START = PLAYOFF SUCCESS?

Speaking of oversimplifications, try this one on for size: In the Packers’ two playoff victories under head coach Matt LaFleur — over Seattle in 2019 and over the Rams last year — they never trailed, building leads of 21-3 and 28-10 over the Seahawks and 16-3 and 25-10 over the Rams. In their two playoff losses under LaFleur — to the 49ers in the 2019 NFC title game and to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s, they never led, falling behind 27-0 in San Francisco and 28-10 to Tom Brady and the Bucs.

“Obviously, you’d like to start fast,” LaFleur acknowledged, stating the obvious. “It’s hard when you’re talking about this time of year because you’re playing great football teams. If you get behind the 8-ball early, it makes it very, very challenging to come back and win a football game.”

If you throw out the Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions in their meaningless regular-season finale, the Packers have lost 11 other games under LaFleur in three years. In six of them, they fell behind early and never led.

“We just have to make each possession count and don’t come out flat like what we have in some playoff games against them in the past,” Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams said. “You’ve got to come out firing. You’ve got to throw everything you got at them and not hold anything back. We know what type of team they are, but we’ve won the last two (regular-season matchups with the 49ers) and we kind of have a pretty good rhythm with that.

“They aren’t going to lay down and let us win a third in a row, but to a certain extent, we have their number right now. It’s just about being on top of everything and having that intensity, that urgency that we’ve been lacking in some of the earlier parts of these games.”

The Packers’ track record this season in the first quarter doesn’t look promising. They scored just 51 first-quarter points all season — opponents outscored them in the opening 15 minutes, 84-51 — and in 17 regular-season games, all they had to show for their opening drives were three field goals (at San Francisco on Sept. 26, at Minnesota on Nov. 21 and vs. Minnesota on Jan. 2) and three touchdowns (vs. Detroit on Sept. 20, vs. Washington on Oct. 24 and at Detroit on Jan. 9). Their other 11 opening drives ended in nine punts and a missed field-goal attempt.

Opponents’ opening possessions led to six touchdowns and two field goals, along with six punts and three turnovers on downs.

“A fast start is always big, especially in the playoffs,” Packers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “Being at home, you want to get your crowd going. They’re already going to be loud early in the game, we know that. But if you can get a lead and make some huge plays defensively and offensively and get off to a fast start and get the other teams on their heels, that’s huge. The momentum is huge and that will only just help us.”

Perhaps the Packers’ most interesting rollercoaster game of the season came against the 49ers in Week 3, when they got out to a 17-0 lead, gave up the lead at 28-27 with 37 seconds left when the Niners drove 75 yards in 2 minutes, and then won the game on Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal as time expired after Rodgers moved the Packers 42 yards and into field-goal position in the blink of an eye.

“It’s more or less the mentality that, not necessarily knowing how it’s going to get done, just the belief that it’s going to get done,” LaFleur said. “Ultimately, we’ve got to go out there, we’ve got to play our best ball. I’ve said it too many times probably now. This is just a very well coached team, a very tough and physical team, and they’re explosive in every phase of the game. It’s going to be so important for us just to be able to go out there and everybody playing their role and doing the best job possible.”