If you own a Roomba home vacuum, then you know that setting the bars and the boundaries for it is key, or it can cause a disaster or just not clean the areas you want it to clean. A travel lodge in England had to deal with this exact situation when the Roomba set to clean their lobby area was cleaning and just rolled right out the door! The Roomba just kept going and going! The Lodge spend a total of 2 days looking for the runaway Roomba. It was eventually found under a bush!

CARS ・ 8 HOURS AGO