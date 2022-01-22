Briarcrest assistant coach Pete Story dies

Pete Story, who helped guide the careers of some of the biggest names in local basketball before spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Briarcrest, has died. He was 48.

The exact cause of death is undetermined. Saints boys basketball coach John Harrington said Story was on the bench as usual for the team’s game Friday, Jan. 21, a 43-38 loss at MUS. Story was having a postgame dinner when he began to feel unwell and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The funny thing about him was he was always saying, ‘Yes, sir. No, sir,' ” Harrington said. “He was the most polite man that I’ve ever been around, first of all. And he’d always give you a fist bump. He’d walk into a room and he’d light you up because of him just wanting to come over and say hi.

“He had been subbing at Briarcrest this year and so all the kids, not just the basketball kids, had gotten to know him. We’d be at a game and I’d have a bag in one hand and a scorebook in the other and he’d be like, ‘Coach, I’ll get that. I’ll get that.’ Always unselfish and helping; he was never too big for anything. And he knew the basketball world.”

A native of Ripley, Mississippi, Story graduated from Mississippi State. During his time in Starkville, he worked as a student assistant under legendary coach Richard Williams and was part of a program that advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 1995 and the Final Four in 1996.

He began his coaching career as an assistant at Northeast Mississippi Community College and also had a stint as an assistant at East Mississippi CC. Story spent three years as an assistant at Lausanne, where he helped mold the career of Mr. Basketball winner and current Phoenix Suns player Cameron Payne while also helping the Lynx win the Division 2-A state championship in 2013.

On the AAU circuit, he worked with Team Penny, the organization founded by University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway. He was part of the U17 team that reached the final of the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam in summer 2014 and played a part in developing the careers of players such as future Tigers standouts K.J. and Dedric Lawson and Jeremiah Martin, among others.

At Briarcrest, Story was still having positive effects on players and their careers.

“One of the most impactful players coaches I’ve ever had,” Saints senior Wesley Davis tweeted on Saturday. “Always in a good mood and wanted nothing but the best for us. Words can’t describe the emotions right now. Rest Easy coach Pete.”

Story is survived by his wife, Tiffany, daughters Kinshada and Destany, and son Jordan.