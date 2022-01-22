ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured after shooting in northeast Denver

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 6 days ago
(Photo by MattGush, iStock)

Two people were shot Saturday afternoon in Denver's Gateway neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 14000 block of East 52nd Avenue, which is near the border of Green Valley Ranch and Gateway neighborhoods. The department announced the shooting at 2:52 p.m.

The victims have only been identified as adults and were transported to a local hospital that appear to be non life-threatening, according to the department.

No arrests have been made and investigators are currently working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Denver Gazette

Bank robbed in Aurora on Thursday morning; suspect at-large

Police are on the lookout for two men accused of robbing a bank in Aurora on Thursday morning. The robbery occurred at the Huntington Bank at 1710 S. Havana St. when two armed men entered the branch. One of the robbers stood by the door, while the other pointed a firearm at the bank teller and demanded money, according to the FBI.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The former head of training for the Minneapolis Police Department testified Friday that the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights did not follow policy or their training when he was killed. A defense attorney, though, said aspects of the training was lacking and that new officers are trained in a culture of obedience.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Denver Gazette

Fines increase for drivers who park illegally in Denver

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) on Tuesday will increase fines for drivers who park illegally. The department announced that most fines will increase by $10 on Friday. Several others will increase between $40 and $225 per violation, according to the department. The increase comes after DOTI completed...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman, dog rescued from icy pond in Centennial

A woman and her dog were rescued by another person after falling into an icy pond in Centennial, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. Firefighters received a report of a woman and her dog falling into the pond just after 3:15 p.m. at Cherry Knolls Park. Initial reports indicated the dog fell into the water first and the woman fell in after trying to save the dog, said Eric Hurst, a spokesman for the department.
CENTENNIAL, CO
