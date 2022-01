Researchers at Northwestern University developed a nanoparticle delivery system for a common immunosuppressant drug that increases the potential of pancreatic islet transplantation as a viable long-term treatment for Type I diabetes. The technology targets the drug to act on the antigen presenting cells of the immune system, rather than T cells. This results in a more selective immunosuppression with fewer side-effects and better long-term viability for transplanted islets, which are typically attacked and destroyed by the immune system. The researchers hope that the technology could pave the way for islet transplantation as a viable treatment, but also enhance the potential to transplant other tissues and organs.

