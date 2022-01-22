National Weather Service Air Stagnation Advisory

Effective: 2022-01-28 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Oregon, visit website www.oregon.gov/deq. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Target Area: Harney County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Harney County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

HARNEY COUNTY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO