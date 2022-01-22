ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

National Weather Service Air Stagnation Advisory

The News Guard
 6 days ago

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 1500 FEET FROM 8 a.m. SUNDAY TO 4 p.m. PST WEDNESDAY. WHAT: A period of stagnant air is expected to develop this weekend into next week, which could result in deteriorating air quality next week....

www.thenewsguard.com

weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Harney County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Oregon, visit website www.oregon.gov/deq. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Target Area: Harney County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Harney County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
salemreporter.com

Willamette Valley air stagnation advisory extended to Saturday

Riverfront Park Taco bridge Salem stock January 2022 (Emil Marjan/Special to Salem Reporter) An air stagnation advisory for Salem and much of the Willamette Valley initially expected to be in place until 4 p.m. is now extended to Saturday at noon, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service...
SALEM, OR

