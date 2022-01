WILMORE, Kentucky – Asbury University will offer enrolling students from Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) the same tuition as they pay for their high school education. Beginning with the 2022 graduating class, CAL graduates who choose Asbury for their college journey can benefit from a renewable tuition-match for the same rate as the current CAL 12th grade tuition. This partnership will further provide high school students at CAL the option to participate in dual credit courses which may be offered at the high school, online, or on Asbury’s campus.

WILMORE, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO