ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PrRs_0dt8QolI00

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico , officials said during bilateral talks this week.

According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments.

“In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico joint efforts on clean energy and climate.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he received a list of U.S. and Canadian firms who had voiced complaints and said he would “review them if they believe there has been an injustice.”

Granholm said “I was assured that Mexico is committed to supporting clean energy and resolving current disputes with energy projects within the rule of law.”

Last year López Obrador proposed a constitutional reform to restrict sales by private power generators and favor Mexico’s state-owned utility company.

The bill that López Obrador submitted in October would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan would also declare “illegal” an additional 239 private plants that sell energy directly to corporate clients in Mexico. Almost all of those plants are run with renewable energy sources or natural gas.

The measure also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying programs, often affecting foreign companies.

It puts private natural gas plants almost last in line — ahead of only government coal-fired plants — for rights to sell electricity into the grid, despite the fact they produce power about 24% more cheaply. Government-run plants that burn dirty fuel oil would have preference over private wind and solar plants.

The plan guarantees the government electrical utility a market share of “at least” 54%, even though the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact prohibits favoring local or government businesses.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Mexico#Power Grid#Energy Supply#Mexican#Canadian
Coeur d'Alene Press

Immigration reform tied to economy

COEUR d’ALENE — Reforming immigration is key to addressing the economic challenges of widespread labor shortages, supply chain interruptions and inflation, experts agreed in a virtual discussion Wednesday. “With the highest level of inflation that we’ve seen for the past 40 years, the major driver of this, I...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Reuters

Putin talks up energy ties in address to Italy's business elite

MILAN/MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of ties between Russia's energy industry and Italy as he addressed Italian business leaders in a video-conference on Wednesday despite rising tensions over Ukraine. The meeting with top Italian companies, including state-controlled Enel , went ahead despite a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ABC News

Why the global chip shortage threatens the economy, national security and Americans' 'status quo'

In an increasingly digitized world, almost no industry has been left unscathed by the global shortage of electronic chips. Demand for these dime-sized building blocks needed to make cars, computers, smartphones and much more was growing even before reaching a fever pitch as the COVID-19 pandemic forced swaths of the globe to rely on tech tools for work or school. The shortage also clobbered the auto industry with disproportionate furor, leading to skyrocketing new and used vehicle prices -- which in turn drove one-third of all of the painful inflation Americans saw in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Mexico's Energy Minister Hits Back At Refinery Criticism

The new Dos Bocas refinery that Mexico’s government is building to reduce the country’s dependence on fuel imports is “being built in record time. Opinions around the world are very positive,” according to energy minister Rocio Nahle. Bloomberg reports that the energy minister was responding to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

ConocoPhillips’ Plan for Extracting Half-a-Billion Barrels of Crude in Alaska’s Fragile Arctic Presents a Defining Moment for Joe Biden

The Biden administration is facing a major test for its climate agenda in the Alaskan Arctic, where an oil company is proposing a 30-year development that would pump more than half-a-billion barrels of petroleum from a fragile and rapidly-warming ecosystem. Climate advocates say the Willow project, planned by ConocoPhillips, is...
ALASKA STATE
IFLScience

US-Mexico Border Wall Thwarted Endangered Wolf’s Search For A Mate

Late last year, Mr Goodbar of eastern Arizona left his home and headed south. He was looking for a partner, and he hoped to find her in Mexico. There was just one problem: a 9-meter (30-foot) high wall of massive steel beams standing on the border between the countries. After...
ANIMALS
WTRF- 7News

Feds say they have “credible, specific” evidence about attack on US power grid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extremist groups in the United States appear to increasingly view attacking the power grid as a means of disrupting the country, according to a government report aimed at law enforcement agencies and utility operators. Domestic extremists “have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” according to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

524K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy