ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun County approves plastic bag tax

By Randi Bass, Jordan Loux
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGqe2_0dt8Ql7700

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A new plastic bag tax is going into effect in the D.C. region. Now added to the growing list of counties taxing bags, Loudoun County, Va.

The tax will add five cents to your total for each disposable plastic bag used, starting July 1.

Loudoun County Schools supporting mask mandate, suspending staff testing and vaccine requirement

Loudoun County leaders hope the move encourages use of reusable, more durable bags. The tax does not apply to restaurants, food banks, farmers markets or clothing stores.

It also wont affect plastic bags made for multiple uses, along with those used for meatpacking and produce in grocery stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Food Banks#Wdvm#Loudoun County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy