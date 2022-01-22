ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

DermDox to open third dermatology center in Cumberland County

By Daniel Urie
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DermDox Dermatology Centers plans to open a new office in Cumberland County. The company has leased space for a new medical dermatology office at...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Give retired teachers a COLA | PennLive letters

Sixteen years ago I retired from public education at the age of 66 years old. I taught at West Perry, Carlisle, Big Spring, in PA, Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, as well as universities, private schools, and junior colleges. I also spent years substituting as well. I spent 24 years teaching GED and ESL classes part time at Cumberland County Prison. Most of my teaching only counted for Social Security.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
East Pennsboro Township, PA
City
Leola, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Camp Hill, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
PennLive.com

Driver ejected, pronounced dead after rollover crash on Pa. Turnpike: Cumberland County coroner

A man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday morning after a Turnpike crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. The man was driving west in a white Jeep Cherokee that crashed around 5 a.m. at mile marker 232.4, about two miles west of the Gettysburg Pike in the Mechanicsburg area, according to the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Senator wants cocktails to-go to make a comeback in Pa.

Two days after hearing Pennsylvania restaurant and bar owners renewed their plea for permission to once again sell takeout cocktails, Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie County, put the order in. On Friday, he announced he, along with Senate Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee Chairman John Yudichak, I-Luzerne County, plan to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dermatology#Tcn
PennLive.com

Central Pa. couple killed in house fire: coroner

A fire tore through a Lancaster County home earlier this month and killed an 81-year-old man and woman, authorities said. Ronald D. Louthian and Donna Louthian, both of Peach Bottom, died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns in the Jan. 17 fire on the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road, said Eric Bieber, Lancaster County’s chief deputy coroner.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. likely to shatter $80 million record for spending in a governor’s race

Electing Pennsylvania’s next governor is shaping up to be the costliest in state history. With more than a dozen Republican gubernatorial candidates lined up to take on presumed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in November, high inflation and a strong desire for party control of the state’s chief executive office, the signs are there for this to become the a record-setting gubernatorial election cycle.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The PMEA All-State festival vaccine mandate is unreasonable | PennLive letters

The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) recently instituted a COVID vaccine requirement for all students and chaperones who will be attending the upcoming All-State Festival in the Poconos from April 6-9, 2022. While I recognize that the PMEA is a private organization and is legally entitled to such restrictions on a voluntary festival, I feel it has made a grave error in making this determination.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
PennLive.com

Missing Harrisburg woman found safe: police

Harrisburg police have found a local woman reported missing early Thursday morning. Victoria McMillan was reported missing Thursday after police said she left Uptown Harrisburg home in the early morning hours, wearing a fur-lined winter coat and carrying a cane to help her walk. McMillan was returned home later in...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
136K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy