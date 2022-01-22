ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler has $1,700-furniture-shopping spree while playing with mom’s phone

By Conor Skelding
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

This is one good reason to cut down on your child’s screen time.

A New Jersey toddler wracked up a whopping $1,700 in online purchases while playing with his mom’s phone, according to a report.

The Kumar family had just moved into a new home and mother Madhu Kumar, in the middle of picking out their furniture, had a bunch of stuff in her virtual cart, News12 reported.

Her 22-month-old son Ayaansh, likes to play with her phone — leading to disaster.

Suddenly the family was surprised by a steady stream of unexpected packages from Walmart, the station reported.

“He just went to the cart and whatever was there, boom, he just clicked and all payments just went through,” father Pramod Kumar said.

The toddler’s tab ended up at $1,700 in furniture, mostly accent chairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AvCi_0dt8Qew200
Madhu Kumar’s son, Ayaansh, racked up $1,700 in furniture purchases while playing on her phone.

“The first person came with the box and he put it next to the door. The second person came, then first step, then second step then third, it was a queue,” Madhu Kumar said.

The family estimates about 75 percent of the purchases have been delivered.

Walmart has promised to refund the family for anything they return.

The Kumars plan to add passcodes to their phones and remove their credit card information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcKOA_0dt8Qew200
Walmart promised the Kumar family will be able to refund all the items their son purchased.

“He likes phones because everybody is in virtual. They are busy with their phones, his siblings always with their phones and I don’t know, I think he needs a phone,” the mother said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
