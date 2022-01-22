New York COVID positivity rate stays below 10%, Gov. Hochul says
COVID-19 rates have remained under 10 percent positivity for two straight days, Gov. Hochul said.
“We are below 10% positivity rate for the second day in a row. This is extraordinary progress,” she said Saturday.
Of Friday’s 299,580 swabs, 27,643 came back positive — a positivity rate of 9.2 percent.
The seven-day case rate also declined in every region in the state through the end of the week.
New York City’s positivity rate was also under 10%, clocking in at 9.60%, the governor said.
Friday’s statewide death count was 179, bringing the total through that date to 51,716, according to the date.
