New York COVID positivity rate stays below 10%, Gov. Hochul says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the low positivity rate of COVID-19 testing "extraordinary progress." Kevin P. Coughlin/Gov Kathy Hochul

COVID-19 rates have remained under 10 percent positivity for two straight days, Gov. Hochul said.

“We are below 10% positivity rate for the second day in a row. This is extraordinary progress,” she said Saturday.

Of Friday’s 299,580 swabs, 27,643 came back positive — a positivity rate of 9.2 percent.

The seven-day case rate was down in every region in New York, including in New York City.

The seven-day case rate also declined in every region in the state through the end of the week.

New York City’s positivity rate was also under 10%, clocking in at 9.60%, the governor said.

Friday’s statewide death count was 179, bringing the total through that date to 51,716, according to the date.