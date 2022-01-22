ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

High-capacity drum magazine used in Harlem shooting similar to weapon of war: experts

By Dean Balsamini and
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwXzu_0dt8QbHr00
The modified gun was found at the scene where 22-year-old NYPD Officer Jason Rivera was shot dead. NYPD via AP Photo

The high-capacity ammunition magazine a crazed gunman used to kill a rookie NYPD cop and injure another in Harlem turns the weapon into something that might be found in war-torn Afghanistan, experts said on Saturday.

The so-called “drum” magazine allows the Glock to hold an additional 40 rounds to the firearm’s usual 10.

New York prohibits the use of magazines holding more than 10 rounds unless you are active law enforcement or military, according to state law and an online site that hawks the magazines for $89.95.

“Now you can load up on Tuesday and shoot to Wednesday with this 50 round 9mm magazine for your Glock. It will fit and function in all Glock 9mm handguns (except the Glock 43),” the site, Glockstore, touts, noting state restrictions apply.

Ex-NYPD cop and private eye Bo Dietl likened the ammo magazine to “something our troops saw in Afghanistan.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWmni_0dt8QbHr00
Lashawn McNeil is accused of shooting two police officers, killing one, in Harlem.

“Who carries this? A person who wants to kill a lot of people,” Dietl told The Post. “We are lucky we don’t have three cops dead.”

Dietl said a high-ranking police officer told him that those who viewed body cam footage of the ambush Friday that killed Jason Rivera, 22, and injured his partner Wilbert Mora, 27, called the aftermath “devastating.” Accused gunman Lashawn McNeil was shot by a third cop when he tried to escape, police said.

Said Dietl: “This [type of firearm] is being carried by the criminal element looking to take out as many people as they can. Now the cops become the victims … There’s no reason for any individual to have this kind of power except to kill people.”

Police recovered the illegal Glock 45 at the crime scene, equipped with the “high-capacity magazine” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The weapon McNeil allegedly used was stolen from Baltimore in 2017, he said.

Drum magazines are illegal in nine states, including Maryland, where the capacity for civilians is limited to 10 rounds, according to the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“A high-capacity magazine gives the shooter the ability to spray rounds,” said firearms expert Robert LaMonica, 69, a retired NYPD sergeant with the 75th Precinct in East New York. “These [bad] guys have these type of guns because they don’t want to aim, they just spray-and-pray,” said the former detective of NYPD ballistics (from 2003-2005).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8AKb_0dt8QbHr00
Officer Rivera had joined the force in 2020 with intentions to improve relations between cops and the communities they served.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vo4xz_0dt8QbHr00
The weapon used was allegedly stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

Said PBA President Patrick Lynch: “Perps have always had access to illegal guns. That part isn’t new. The difference now is that criminals are carrying more firepower and using it more frequently, because the message on the street is that there are no consequences if they get caught. Last night [Friday night] that message cost a hero police officer his life. It has to change, immediately.”

Comments / 28

Clifton Cribb
6d ago

this magazine is against the law in n.y. so what's the argument about? the democrats want to pass more gun laws to make this magazines illegal? do they think more laws for the same thing are going to make these criminals obey them. this sounds like something Biden and his crew would think up.

Reply(4)
19
jakecutter
6d ago

It’s a shock that a career criminal willing to kill police officers didn’t obey the cities gun laws

Reply(9)
21
612651mplsstp
6d ago

imagine going to war and being handed a 9mm glock with a drum on it...would think it was a joke.

Reply
24
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Woman who told kids ‘Hitler should have killed you all’ arrested: cops

The woman who allegedly told three Jewish kids “Hitler should have killed you all” before spitting on an 8-year-old boy in Brooklyn has been arrested, cops said Friday. Suspect Christina Darling, a 21-year-old student at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, was busted Friday morning and charged with aggravated harassment and menacing, both as hate crimes, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, NYPD Hate Crimes said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD cop executing drug warrant shot through door while shielding colleagues; second cop wounded in NYC this week

A gutsy NYPD narcotics detective cheated death while protecting his colleagues’ lives when a hulking gunman opened fire on cops taking down a major Staten Island drug operation in the Thursday morning darkness. Detective Dominick Libretti, bleeding badly from a gunshot wound to his leg, spared his brothers in blue from harm by holding his ballistic shield in place as ex-con Nelson Pizarro ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Grieving father of slain NYPD cop Jason Rivera ‘broken’ after Harlem ambush

The father of slain Harlem cop Jason Rivera is a “broken” man — still unable to comprehend his son is dead, a friend told The Post on Tuesday. “He told me, ‘Oh my God, they killed my son,’ ” said Inwood neighbor Jose Pichardo, 53, of his conversation with Rivera’s dad Monday — as arrangements were being finalized for the hero officer’s wake and funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral at the end of the week.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
City
Maryland, NY
WWLP

See it: Video shows Bronx baby shooting gunman

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Video surveillance shows the gunman who fired shots in the Bronx, leaving a baby girl injured Wednesday night. Surveillance footage obtained by the NYPD shows the suspect running down a busy street firing shots. He was chasing after someone.  The 11-month-old girl was in a parked car with her […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘It’s a significant injury’: Surviving NYPD officer rushed to brain surgery after Harlem shooting, sources say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Wilbert Mora, the 27-year-old police officer who was shot in the head Friday night, and survived the gunfire that killed a fellow officer, was rushed into surgery “to alleviate swelling in the brain,” two high-ranking law enforcement sources told PIX11 News on Saturday. Both Mora and NYPD officer Jason Rivera were […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Harlem#Guns#Police Precinct#Nypd#The Post#Drum
PIX11

NYPD officers shot: Suspect Lashawn McNeil was on probation, previously arrested for assaulting cop, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on two NYPD officers, killing one of them, inside a Harlem apartment on Friday has a lengthy criminal history, including allegedly assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Lashawn McNeil, 47, allegedly ambushed officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora while they responded to a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

New video of gunman, getaway car in Bronx shooting that wounded infant

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — New surveillance visuals released Monday night shows a suspected gunman, and the car he used to flee, after gunfire left a Bronx baby girl wounded last Wednesday, police said. New video obtained by the NYPD shows the suspect running down a nearby block, authorities said. Additionally, new surveillance images […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Who was NYPD officer Jason Rivera? Rookie cop killed in Harlem shooting

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman killed a 22-year-old NYPD officer and seriously injured another during an ambush-style shooting inside a Harlem apartment Friday night, officials said. The NYPD identified the officer who was fatally shot as Jason Rivera. The officer who was critically injured was identified as Wilbert Mora. Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday ordered […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Video shows robber repeatedly punch man in Bronx lobby over cellphone

FORDHAM, the Bronx — A robber brutally attacked a 66-year-old man inside the lobby of an apartment building in the Bronx, police said on Sunday. The attack happened in a building near Kingsbridge Road and Morris Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD. The suspect threw the victim against a wall and […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Body of slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera gets hero’s escort to funeral home from hundreds of cops

Hundreds of police officers lined Manhattan streets, as an NYPD helicopter flew overhead, to escort the body of Officer Jason Rivera from the hospital to a funeral home Sunday. Rivera, 22, who was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem Friday, got a hero’s escort to the Riverdale Funeral Home. Video posted to the NYPD Special Operations Twitter page shows the view ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Bronx hospital shooting had signed in: police

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly opening fire in a Bronx hospital was tracked down after he signed in at the hospital, police said Wednesday. According to police, Keber Martinez, 25, was arrested around 11:45 p.m. on several charges. Authorities said they expect the suspected shooter to […]
BRONX, NY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy