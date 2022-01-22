ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Man found dead in Maryland home; over 100 snakes found

By Shennekia Grimshaw
 6 days ago

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland man was found dead after a wellness check – only to find over 100 snakes inside of his home.

Authorities say more than 100 snakes of different varieties, some even venomous were discovered in tanks throughout the home. This all happened on January 19th when police went to the home for a wellness check. When they got into the home they found the 49-year-old man dead. Charles county sheriff’s detectives are looking into the cause and they say there were no signs of foul play and no indication the snakes played a role in his death.

Man charged for Virginia and Maryland cold case homicides

“He does have a collection of venomous snakes that are illegal to keep in the state of Maryland so were looking into how you would acquire that and how he kept them inside of the home,” says Jennifer Harris, Charles County spokesperson.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

