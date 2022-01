Justin Ahrens needs a slump buster... in the form of a game where he torches the nets, and goes something like 6-for-8 from behind the arc. Shooting is - and has been - his calling card, but he has struggled mightily since the Towson game in early December. Granted, Ahrens has already surpassed his career high(s) for free throw attempts and assists in a season (he should also set a new career best for rebounds in the next few games), but the Buckeyes need more from him as a shooting threat. Otherwise, he is creeping closer and closer to having a negative overall impact for Chris Holtmann’s team.

