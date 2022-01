TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing a photo from Mueller State Park in Teller County. The park is located south of Divide. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife Ranger Dale posted the photo saying that Wednesday would be a powder day. There are trails groomed for cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Parts of Colorado got several inches of snow on Tuesday and more is expected on Thursday.

TELLER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO