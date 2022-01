Keep a piece of history! A winery that's been making New York State farm wine for more than 20 years is closing for good and everything is being sold, including all the wine. Bear Pond Winery, nestled in the foothills of the Catskills, is the oldest established winery in the region. The owners have decided to close for good and liquidate all the inventory. All the wine will be discounted according to the volume purchased - the more you buy the bigger the discount. Once the wine is gone it will never be produced again.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO