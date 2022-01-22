ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Remember when Jake Peavy bought a duck boat for the parade in 2013? He recently shared why

By Trevor Hass
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

He couldn't fit his whole family on there, so he had to take matters into his own hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbIp1_0dt8MuNu00
Jake Peavy helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2013. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Prior to the World Series parade in 2013, then-Red Sox pitcher Jake Peavy spent $75,000 to purchase the duck boat that lugged him and his family around Boston.

Eight-plus years later, it appears he’s pleased with the investment. Peavy, speaking on MLB Network, said “of course” when asked if he still has it, and it turns out he has a specific plan for the boat in the coming months.

“We’re in the middle of developing some of downtown Mobile, Alabama, and so it’s going to be a crucial part in the centerpiece to our little wiffle ball field out back,” Peavy said.

Peavy then provided more context on the backstory behind how he ended up with the boat. He said he found out the morning of the parade that he was only allowed six tickets for the boat. Peavy has a sizable family, and he wanted to make sure everyone could savor the experience, so he went ahead and bought the boat.

“Look, I can’t wave to my grandparents on the side of this four-hour ride,” Peavy said. “They’ve got to get on the boat.”

He said that he and Jonny Gomes had previously discussed potentially buying one. When the opportunity presented itself, Peavy couldn’t pass it up.

“I talked to the owner of the company. The driver put me in touch,” Peavy said. “Seventy-five thousand dollars later, I got to tell the Red Sox I own the boat and I need to get 12 people on it.”

Teammate Will Middlebrooks enjoyed Peavy reliving the moment.

“One of many stories from ’13 you would have had to been there to believe,” Middlebrooks said. “@JakePeavy_22 is a legend.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

3 things to know about Red Sox free-agent target Seiya Suzuki

A report from Yahoo! Japan suggests the Sox might be the favorite to sign Suzuki as soon as the MLB lockout lifts. The Red Sox could use some outfield help and power after trading away Hunter Renfroe and his 31 home runs after the end of the 2021 season. Turns...
MLB
Boston

Red Sox prospect Triston Casas discussed his ‘growing’ potential to hit for power

"I know I’m plenty big and strong enough." In 22-year-old Triston Casas, the Red Sox have a young first baseman with serious potential as a power hitter. The Florida native was selected 26th overall by Boston in the 2018 MLB Draft. He was ranked 19th in Baseball America’s recent overview of the top 100 prospects, and has flashed a penchant for home run hitting at times since then.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy