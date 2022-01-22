Pembroke Pines Police Officers Take Oath To ‘Serve And Protect’ To Next Level With Moving Gesture

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to find a driver accused of severely injuring a woman before taking off. “We are fortunate, we were able to do some good police work and found out who was responsible for striking the employee of the Union Mission,” said trooper Steve Limani. Bobby Bryer is wanted in connection with the hit-and-run in Derry Township. (Photo: Provided) Police said a pickup truck slammed into Mary Bathurst as she was taking out trash from the Union Mission on Harrison Avenue. The fence Bathurst flew into was damaged from the impact of her body. Witnesses said the driver of the truck did stop but didn’t stay long. Police believe Bryer was driving the red 2018 Dodge 1500 pickup involved. The license plate is ZNR3449. (Photo: Provided) Bathurst was last listed in stable condition but had significant internal and orthopedic injuries. While expected to survive, she faces a long road to recovery. Ross Guidotti will have more on KDKA Evening News.

