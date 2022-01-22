Residents participate in run that benefits military in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — Bishop’s Events and Semper Fi are kicking off their 5k and 10k run that’s for a good cause.

Bishops events hosts charity runs throughout the year, and to start 2022, and they are assisting Semper Fi and America’s fund.

“We put on events all over Northern Virginia and Washington DC. Each event benefits a charity. We handle all the permitting, and we give 25% of the profit back to the charity that is associated with that event,” said Travis Bishop, Owner Bishop’s Events.

Participants at the event are raising funds for Semper Fi and America’s Fund, which supports veterans and military family members from all branches of the U.S. armed forces.

“Travis and his team at bishops events have benefited us since 2016, and this year they will be having 12 races which benefit Semper Fi and America’s Fund,” said Tracey Brunetti, Events and Community Outreach Manager, Semper Fi and America’s Fund

Semper Fi and America’s Fund will have their next run to benefit the charity on March 13.

For more information visit, www.thefund.org .

