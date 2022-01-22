ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MSU police: Private investigator’s tip led divers to body

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University police said Saturday that a private investigator working with a missing young man’s family first alerted them to what is believed to be the youth’s body in a river.

MSU police said a tip from private investigator Ryan Robison early Friday led divers to recover what investigators believe is Brendan Santo’s body in the Red Cedar River, which flows through campus.

The body was found about 1 1/2 miles from where Santo, 18, was last seen Oct. 29 leaving an MSU residence hall during a campus visit ahead of a football game between MSU and Michigan.

Santo, a student at Grand Valley State University, was from Rochester Hills, a Detroit suburb.

Robison has been working with the Santo family and was reviewing underwater video when “he saw something completely submerged in the water” at a logjam that he “strongly suspected was the body of Brendan Santo,” MSU police said.

Robison informed the Santo family and then called 911, leading to the body’s recovery, police said.

Saturday’s updated MSU police statemen t came after a social media post Friday night highlighting Robison’s involvement in the body’s discovery went viral, The Detroit News reported.

MSU police said in the statement that the department had not named Robison publicly Friday because officials weren’t sure whether he or the Santo family wanted that information released.

The department added that it had planned to search the area of the river where the body was found in the coming week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Oregon hospitals near breaking point during COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say Oregon hospitals are near their COVID-19 breaking point as the state is expected to reach peak hospitalizations in coming weeks. Fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, hospitalizations could soon surpass the pandemic high, officials said Friday. As of Thursday there were 1,130 coronavirus-related hospitalizations. The record is 1,178, from Sept. 1.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, MI
The Associated Press

Man cleared in Alabama shooting of NFL player’s brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 24-year-old man was acquitted Friday of fatally shooting the brother of an NFL football player in 2019. After two days of deliberations, a Jefferson County jury decided Darrius Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago, al.com reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy