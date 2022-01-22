Polk County family reunited with lost bulldog-mix puppy, Rosie

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven family was reunited with their bulldog-mix puppy, Rosie, who disappeared from their yard earlier in the month.

After the family realized Rosie was nowhere to be found, they posted information on a number of missing pet Facebook pages fearing it had been stolen.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous person dropped Rosie off at the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln, Nebraska several days after the puppy went missing.

Deputies said the anonymous person told workers they found the pup in Winter Haven, Florida. The Humane Society in Nebraska investigated online and found Rosie’s family. Rosie’s owners confirmed that the pup was theirs.

Deputies said Polk County Animal Control used donated funds to transport the dog back to Florida.

