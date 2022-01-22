ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County family reunited with lost bulldog-mix puppy, Rosie

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HH3qY_0dt8Lklf00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven family was reunited with their bulldog-mix puppy, Rosie, who disappeared from their yard earlier in the month.

After the family realized Rosie was nowhere to be found, they posted information on a number of missing pet Facebook pages fearing it had been stolen.

‘This is a shame’: Polk school bus driver charged for damaging bus 4 times, deputies say

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous person dropped Rosie off at the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln, Nebraska several days after the puppy went missing.

Deputies said the anonymous person told workers they found the pup in Winter Haven, Florida. The Humane Society in Nebraska investigated online and found Rosie’s family. Rosie’s owners confirmed that the pup was theirs.

Deputies said Polk County Animal Control used donated funds to transport the dog back to Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
Polk County, FL
Lifestyle
Polk County, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
Polk County, FL
Government
Winter Haven, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Winter Haven, FL
Government
State
Nebraska State
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Protecting manatees during Gasparilla invasion

Six months out, the Manatee Watch Program has to officially submit its plan to the US Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. Larry Schmaltz with the program explains that after it is accepted, there are regular meetings with everyone involved.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Pet#Dog#Puppies#The Humane Society#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WFLA

Tampa Bay election officials suspect gambling petition fraud, fake addresses filed with Florida Department of State

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections was the first to sound the alarm about petition fraud in the push to expand gambling in Florida. Now more Tampa Bay area election supervisors are reporting a flood of invalid petitions. That means, some people are breaking the rules, trying to manipulate the petition process. 8 On Your Side wants to know what's being done to stop it.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy