Kyler Murray has developed into a pretty incredible football player. But let’s not forget just how good he was as a baseball player too. Murray had a standout season for Oklahoma’s baseball team in 2018, which led the Oakland A’s to draft him No. 9 overall in the 2018 draft. Murray didn’t end up playing professional baseball because he chose to pursue football instead after the Arizona Cardinals drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019.

