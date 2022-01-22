ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyreek Hill fined by NFL over cheerleader pom-pom celebration

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tyreek Hill was fined by the NFL for an odd reason. Hill scored on a 31-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of his Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round of the playoffs last weekend. The Chiefs receiver grabbed some...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 92

Nathan Small
6d ago

it's ridiculous that they are not allowed to celebrate a touchdown good plays anything... People always want to take whatever fun they can out of anything they can pretty soon if you smile to much you might be charged with a crime

Reply(11)
25
Julie Schaefer
5d ago

tyreek hill gets a fine for using pom poms, but Tom Brady gets nothing for throwing a tablet in a fit🤔🤔🤔🤪🤪🤪

Reply(3)
24
Mr. C73
5d ago

wow $12000 is nothing, the writer says. Tyreek Hill shouldn't have a problem getting that money back when he appeals the decision, because for a league pulling in 25 billion it's nothing.

Reply(1)
4
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyreek Hill#Cheerleader#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Chiefs Ao#Arrowheadbr#Nfl Media#Chiefs
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

Antonio Brown Drops $15k In Club While Celebrating Buccaneers Loss

Antonio Brown isn’t loosing any sleep over his dramatic exit from the Buccaneers earlier this month. In fact, he’s celebrating their 30-27 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. After the loss, AB took to instagram where he posted a meme of himself from the infamous game against the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown sends retirement message to Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown has had plenty to say about Ben Roethlisberger in the past, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver had nothing but good things to say about his former quarterback on Thursday. Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement Thursday, prompting Brown to send a message to the quarterback on social...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
13K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy