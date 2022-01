The Home Office has lost the latest stage of a court battle over stripping people of their British citizenship.The Court of Appeal found it was unlawful to remove people’s nationality without giving proper notice, after a challenge by a woman who allegedly joined Isis in Syria.The woman, who can only be identified as D4, is being held in the same Syrian camp as Shamima Begum and did not find out her British citizenship had been removed for 10 months.The High Court previously ruled that the decision to remove her British citizenship was “void and of no effect“ because she...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO