The theatrical exhibition business is at least functioning today. Only a few months ago it was basically at a standstill but now if you want to go to the movies, you can. Having said that, a lot of people still aren’t doing that and the industry is still struggling in a big way. But there is strong support for theatrical exhibition and so many in Hollywood are doing what they can to help promote that business. That includes Brad Pitt and George Clooney whose new movie was sold to Apple on the promise of a theatrical release.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO