The Flyers went against the Islanders in Belmont this Tuesday night looking to avoid breaking the franchise record winless streak of 13 games. They then broke said record. KEITH “THE IRONMAN” YANDLE: Everyone knew it had to be mentioned. Keith Yandle has officially broken the NHL All-Time record for consecutive games played with 965. The streak stretches all the way back to 2009 when Yandle returned to the Phoenix Coyotes lineup after being benched by then head coach Wayne Gretzky. Yandle’s play has been downright horrendous so far this season, so maybe his breaking of the record may spell a short benching that would be more than deserved.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO