Ski Report

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 12:51p machine groomed 20 - 44 base 22 of...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Florence-Lauderdale Tourism opens online Shoals Shop

FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau now has a website which features Shoals merchandise.
FLORENCE, AL
Times Daily

Season 3 of 'Fastest Cars in the Dirty South' begins Wednesday

MUSCLE SHOALS — MotorTrend TV's top-rated "Fastest Cars in the Dirty South" is set to begin its third season at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Times Daily

Buyers vie for fewer homes as listings decline

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hoping to buy a home that fits your needs and budget in the next few weeks? You might want to settle in for a long search.
REAL ESTATE
Times Daily

Farmers alarmed as NY looks at expanded overtime for workers

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The thousands of people paid to plant corn, pick apples and milk cows in New York often work long days, six days a week — and earn overtime only after 60 hours of labor.
AGRICULTURE
Times Daily

US East Coast battens down the hatches ahead of blizzard

BOSTON (AP) — Last-minute shoppers cleared grocery shelves and raided snowblower dealers Friday along the U.S. East Coast ahead of a storm expected to drop heavy, fast-falling snow on some of the nation's biggest metro areas, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Times Daily

Montana curbs wolf hunt after 23 from Yellowstone killed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife commissioners on Friday moved to shut down gray wolf hunting in a portion of the state around Yellowstone National Park, amid mounting criticism over a record number of the animals shot or trapped after roaming across the park boundary this winter.
MONTANA STATE
1051thebounce.com

Winter Storm Heading to Michigan Next Week

Michigan has dodged a great amount of snow and ice lately, especially when you look at what our southern friends have been getting this winter season. They’ve literally been slammed with snow this entire season. Sure, we’ve experienced sub-zero temperatures in Michigan, but I’ll take the bitterly cold, dry air over a moderately cold, wet climate any day. However, it appears Michigan’s luck is about to change, as the beginning of February is setting itself up to bring some of that moist air north.
MICHIGAN STATE
