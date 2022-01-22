Coleen Gillilan Wins Twice as Notre Dame Wraps Up Tim Welsh Classic Win

Man, 2014 - 2016 seems like a whole different century by now. If you asked someone if they had Corona, they would’ve handed you a beer. We were all arguing about the colors of a certain dress, and Star Wars was about to make it’s second comeback. On top of all that, in this two year span the Notre Dame basketball team would rack up 56 wins, a ACC championship (one season after joining the league), and two elite eights. We were riding high and the future looked brighter than ever. Then the next season (2016 - 2017) we did what I had normally expected from us in March and decided to leave the dance early to go home in the second round. Since then the last four seasons we have missed the tournament (or were going to miss, thanks covid) and made March all but pointless for us. It has been truly awful, and my interest in college basketball has suffered because of it.

