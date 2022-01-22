ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Coleen Gillilan Wins Twice as Notre Dame Wraps Up Tim Welsh Classic Win

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColeen Gillilan Wins Twice as Notre Dame Wraps Up Tim Welsh Classic Win. Coleen Gillilan won the women’s 200 butterfly and swam a leg on Notre Dame’s winning 400 free relay to wrap up the overall win at the Irish’s Tim Welsh Classic. It makes four...

SwimInfo

Petition Launched to ‘Urge USA Swimming to Prioritize Fairness in Women’s Sports’

Petition Launched to “Urge USA Swimming to Prioritize Fairness in Women’s Sports”. Champion Women, an organization led by Olympic gold medalist Nancy Hogshead-Makar which advocates for girls and women in sports, has launched a petition aimed at USA Swimming, encouraging the national governing body “to adopt transgender eligibility guidelines that are evidence-based and that affirm fairness in the women’s swimming category.” The petition adds that notes the urgency of the request, with the NCAA Championships less than two months away. It says, “we respectfully request that USA Swimming adopt an interim evidence-based transgender eligibility process to be announced well before the Women’s NCAA Championships, March 16-19, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.”
Can Notre Dame win a championship without an elite quarterback?

2023 four star quarterback recruit Jackson Arnold has committed to Oklahoma over Notre Dame and many others. He was one of the seven current offers out from Notre Dame to quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Most of them are already committed elsewhere or are in the "cool" category of interest per 247 Sports. That leaves only two commits likely for the time being; five star Dante Moore and four star Christopher Vizzina. Getting one of these 7 prospects who’s position rank ranges from one to eleven (top four all offered) - would be huge for the Irish. Obviously more may be offered and we will need to get somebody but, what if it’s never THE GUY so to speak?
Notre Dame basketball: 3 takeaways from the 73-65 win over NC State

The Notre Dame basketball team continues to roll, this time beating NC State inside Purcell Pavilion thanks to a strong game from Nate Laszewski. Though the Notre Dame basketball team struggled in the first half, as the entire lineup was cold from inside and out, a second-half run proved to be the difference Wednesday night against NC State. Winning their ninth game out of their last ten contests, the Irish are a force right now and will go into a tough two-game slate over the next few days red-hot.
Notre Dame overwhelms Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Beating the buzzer three times — two 3-pointers and a dunk — certainly helped the Notre Dame boys basketball team maintain its momentum on Tuesday. Its inside-out game and scoring in transition certainly helped as well. Each was an aspect of Notre...
PARTING SHOTS: Notre Dame

Inside Pack Sports Publisher James Henderson gives his five biggest takeaways from NC State's road loss to Notre Dame. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in...
Ashwaubenon extends winning streak to 11 with win over Notre Dame

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The chase to win the Fox River Classic Conference boys basketball crown is down to three teams and Tuesday night two of the contenders met as Notre Dame hosted Ashwaubenon. The Tritons won the season's first meeting on a buzzer-beater but this time late-game heroics were...
Sports
Notre Dame looks to keep up winning vs. Virginia

Having won nine of its past 10 games, Notre Dame has every reason to feel good right now. It hopes those good feelings will continue Saturday when it faces Virginia in the second of three straight home games. This will be a must-win for the Irish in order to keep momentum ahead of Monday’s big game against Duke. Even if that game also results in a victory, there won’t be a lot of time to celebrate because a contest at ACC-leading Miami awaits two days later.
Tech's Seasons even better than Usual

Seasons Usual won the Big 12 indoor championship in the women's weight throw each of the past two years. With the free year of eligibility the NCAA granted all athletes for the COVID disruptions two years ago, Usual has a chance to make it three in a row. She has...
Notre Dame Must Go All-In For Dante Moore, And Win

A case could be made that the next year is the most important one in decades for the Notre Dame quarterback position, and bigger picture for the Fighting Irish football program. If Notre Dame is going to get over the hump as a program it needs to develop current freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner into the star he's capable of being, and it must land an elite quarterback in the 2023 class.
HSGT: Freedom and Notre Dame record wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in High School Game Time the Freedom girls basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a convincing win over rival Wrightstown, while Notre Dame won a non-conference game at Kimberly. Click the video for highlights. © 2022 | Portions are © 2022 Associated...
Passages: Former Missouri State Swimming Coach Jack Steck Dies at 80

Missouri State University Athletics is mourning the loss of long-time swimming and diving head coach Jack Steck who passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, at the age of 80. Steck coached both the Missouri State men’s and women’s programs, guiding the men for 29 seasons from 1983 to his retirement in 2012. He started the women’s program in 1998 and was the program’s only head coach in the program’s first 14 years of existence. He is one of just four people in Missouri State athletics history to coach men’s and women’s teams in one sport at the same time.
Will Notre Dame be dancing this March?

Man, 2014 - 2016 seems like a whole different century by now. If you asked someone if they had Corona, they would’ve handed you a beer. We were all arguing about the colors of a certain dress, and Star Wars was about to make it’s second comeback. On top of all that, in this two year span the Notre Dame basketball team would rack up 56 wins, a ACC championship (one season after joining the league), and two elite eights. We were riding high and the future looked brighter than ever. Then the next season (2016 - 2017) we did what I had normally expected from us in March and decided to leave the dance early to go home in the second round. Since then the last four seasons we have missed the tournament (or were going to miss, thanks covid) and made March all but pointless for us. It has been truly awful, and my interest in college basketball has suffered because of it.
