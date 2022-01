Camryn Cruz changed the Moore League girls’ soccer season with one kick of the ball on Thursday night. With the game tied in the 56th minute, it looked like Millikan was creating more than enough chances to score and clinch its fourth consecutive league title. Instead, Cruz broke free against the run of play and ran through a defender at the top of the 18-yard box to find space and fire a cracking shot into the far side netting for the game-winning goal.

SOCCER ・ 17 HOURS AGO