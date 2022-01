EMPORIA, Kan. —The Hutch High girls were upset in the first round of the Glacier's Edge tournament in Emporia Thursday by Great Bend 56-53. The Salthawks led 18-13 after one quarter and 29-25 at the half. They still had the advantage after three 44-39, but the Panther girls rallied to take their first lead at 5:45 to go in the 4th at 45-44. The Salthawks scored four straight to go back up by three, before being outscored 11-5 in the remainder.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO