Did the loss at Auburn change UK’s plan for Shaedon Sharpe?

Before reclassifying, Kentucky Wildcats guard Shaedon Sharpe was the top recruit in his class. Now, he is eligible for the 2022 NBA draft. Sharpe, a hyperathletic 6-foot-6 prospect from Canada who is still just 18 years old, hasn’t yet played his first game for the Wildcats. But before his debut, I wanted to share a quick barometer on how Sharpe stacks up in his new class. So I ranked him — as well as one hundred other players.

