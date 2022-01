FBI: Most Wanted is wasting no time in replenishing its ranks: The CBS procedural is adding Dylan McDermott to its cast to fill the void left by departing star Julian McMahon, according to our sister site Deadline. McDermott will play the new series lead — no details are available yet on his character — and will make his debut in April. McMahon’s final episode as team leader Jess LaCroix is slated for March 8. A veteran of The Practice and American Horror Story, McDermott is already familiar with the work of FBI producer Dick Wolf. He currently recurs as crime boss Richard...

