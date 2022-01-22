JPSO: Female fatally wounded in Westwego shooting

WESTWEGO, La. ( WGNO ) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide on the West Bank Saturday morning.

According to a report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the fatal shooting occurred in the 900 block of Krueger Lane in the unincorporated area of Westwego, La. JPSO deputies received the call at 10:30 a.m., and upon arrival found a female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

