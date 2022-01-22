John Calipari blames defensive breakdowns for UK’s loss at Auburn

Kentucky’s 82-74 overtime win vs. Mississippi State definitely wasn’t pretty, but it may have been the perfect way to prepare for Saturday’s showdown at No. 5 Kansas. The Jayhawks are now experts in close games, winning four of their last five by three or fewer points, including Monday’s 94-91 double-overtime win vs. No. 13 Texas Tech. It feels weird to say that Kentucky needed to survive blowing a 16-point second-half lead to prepare for a game vs. a top-five opponent in arguably the best atmosphere in college basketball, but John Calipari said exactly that last night.

